Graypoint LLC Buys 554 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

