GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.