Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.