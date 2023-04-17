First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 394 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.81. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

