DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,823 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.81. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

