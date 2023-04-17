Comerica Bank Sells 500 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.79. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

