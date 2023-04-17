Comerica Bank Sells 415 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $110.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.