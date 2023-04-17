Comerica Bank Sells 3,161 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of PROG by 18.2% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 182,385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 94.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 897,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE PRG opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.52.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

