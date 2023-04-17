Comerica Bank Sells 2,565 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Black Hills



Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

