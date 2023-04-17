Comerica Bank Sells 25,102 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

