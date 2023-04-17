Comerica Bank Sells 2,444 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

