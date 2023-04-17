Comerica Bank Sells 12,600 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.3 %

California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

