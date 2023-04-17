Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:BXP opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
