Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

NYSE:BXP opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

