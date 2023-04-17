Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

PTEN opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.