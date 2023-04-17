Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in DT Midstream by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after buying an additional 593,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 513,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

