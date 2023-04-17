Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ENR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

