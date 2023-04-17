Comerica Bank Purchases 4,270 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.