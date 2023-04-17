Comerica Bank Purchases 352 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of CATY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

