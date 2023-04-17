Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after buying an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $241.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 227.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.92.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

