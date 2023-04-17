Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

