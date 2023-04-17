Comerica Bank Has $2.84 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after purchasing an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Match Group stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.