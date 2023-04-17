Comerica Bank Has $2.80 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

