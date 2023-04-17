Comerica Bank Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

