Comerica Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also

