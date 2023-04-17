Comerica Bank Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

RUN opened at $19.44 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

