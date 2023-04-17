Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FHB opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

