Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

