Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

