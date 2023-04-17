Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,308,214 shares of company stock worth $29,024,828. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.