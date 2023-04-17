Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,308,214 shares of company stock worth $29,024,828. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 3.7 %

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

