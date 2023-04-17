Comerica Bank Acquires 94 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 85,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $349.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

