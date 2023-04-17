Comerica Bank Acquires 4,061 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

