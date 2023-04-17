Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

