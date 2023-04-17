Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

