Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese Price Performance

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

NYSE:CE opened at $110.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

