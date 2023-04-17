Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

