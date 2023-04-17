Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

