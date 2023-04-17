Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.