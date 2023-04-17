Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

