boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

