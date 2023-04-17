Balentine LLC Purchases New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $439.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.