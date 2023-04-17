Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.48 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

