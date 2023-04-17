Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BADFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Stories

