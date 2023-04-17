AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $32.23.

Get AXA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.