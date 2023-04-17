Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 139.3% in March

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.14 on Monday. Avant Brands has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.15.
About Avant Brands
