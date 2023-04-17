Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

