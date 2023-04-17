Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

