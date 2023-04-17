ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $317.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.33.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

