Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ALHC stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,455 shares of company stock valued at $828,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

