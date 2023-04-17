AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE AER opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

