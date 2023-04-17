AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.83. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

